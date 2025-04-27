Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $14.33 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 88.49%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

