Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $90.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.