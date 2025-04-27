Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 144 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

