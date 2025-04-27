Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day moving average of $346.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

