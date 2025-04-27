Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,001.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

