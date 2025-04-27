Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enovix by 376.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 199,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Enovix Trading Up 0.7 %

ENVX opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

