Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 202.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BILL by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BILL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,532.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

BILL Profile



BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

