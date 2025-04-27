Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

