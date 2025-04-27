Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.