Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.52 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,756 shares of company stock valued at $58,732,500. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

