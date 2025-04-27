Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $181,502.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,061.84. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,360. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

