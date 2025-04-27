Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,732 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

IJJ stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

