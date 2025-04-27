Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $583.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

