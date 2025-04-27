Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in STERIS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 148,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

NYSE STE opened at $225.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average is $218.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

