Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

