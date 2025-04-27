CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,022,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,307.62. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $340,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,680. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNO opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

