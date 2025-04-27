Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $2,795,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,074,419.39. This represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $2,049,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,549,491.47. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,973 shares of company stock valued at $64,559,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudflare from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

