Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 493,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

