Christie Group (LON:CTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.16), with a volume of 32518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.48. The stock has a market cap of £23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -669.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

