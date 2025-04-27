Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.55 EPS.

Shares of CHTR opened at $373.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $252.93 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

