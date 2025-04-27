CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its stake in CDW by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

CDW stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $248.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

