Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $447.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.67 and a 1-year high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

