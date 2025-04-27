Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.52.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

