Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 1.65% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 79,475 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.