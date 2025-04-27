Capital Analysts LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

