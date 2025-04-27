Capital Analysts LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $127.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

