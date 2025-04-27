Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 282,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

