Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

