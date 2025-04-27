Capital Analysts LLC Buys 21,932 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.17% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after purchasing an additional 402,502 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 795,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.13 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

