CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

