BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,730,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 384,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

