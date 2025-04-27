Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 2nd

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.77 million and a PE ratio of 21.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $64,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,355 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,010.40. This trade represents a 0.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,140 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,655.18. The trade was a 1.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,743. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.