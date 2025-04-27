Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,530 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 8.4% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $61,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Rinkey Investments grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $3,981,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $53.33 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

