Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 29,712 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 157.56%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

