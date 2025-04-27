Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,025 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.20 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

