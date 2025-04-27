BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 114,044 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.