Betterment LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,366,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $798,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 11.9 %

IEFA opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.