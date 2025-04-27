Betterment LLC Sells 34,408 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Betterment LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $93,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
