Betterment LLC Sells 34,408 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Betterment LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $93,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.