Betterment LLC Sells 325,520 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Betterment LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,520 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.79% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 232,582 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 259,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $704,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

