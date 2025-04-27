Betterment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Betterment LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $235.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

