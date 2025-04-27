Betterment LLC Purchases 961,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,633,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.