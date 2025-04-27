Betterment LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 5.89% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $55,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.