Betterment LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned 2.56% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $454,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

