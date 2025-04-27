Betterment LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.