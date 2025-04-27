Betterment LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

