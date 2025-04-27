Betterment LLC Has $22.51 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Betterment LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 333,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 756,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

