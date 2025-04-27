Betterment LLC Has $169.89 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Betterment LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $169,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GSIE opened at $36.88 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

