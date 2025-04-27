Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $472.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.