Betterment LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,249 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

