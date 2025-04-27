Betterment LLC Acquires 35,064 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after acquiring an additional 850,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after acquiring an additional 813,660 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,942 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

